A WWE Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to call the wrestlers "marks" for taking note of Dave Meltzer's WON star ratings for the recent AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.

The collaborative pay-per-view this year had a stacked card of matches, with the highlight being the rematch between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay. While that match received a whooping 6-star rating from Meltzer, several other matches also got highly placed on the list. Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada's match was also highly acclaimed, earning a 4.75-star rating.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Vince Russo is not at all pleased with how the ratings were awarded. Taking to Twitter, he aired his frustration in a heated post.

"Do you really---I mean REALLY---understand how [email protected]#$%^&* RIDICULOUS this is? DO YOU? If you are one of the wrestlers on this list and this even means the Smallest of Poop "NUGGETS" to you---YOU are a TOTAL MARK."

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso

Konnan has also criticized the star ratings before. It remains to be seen whether other stars will respond to the statement soon.

Another WWE veteran has criticized Kenny Omega's match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

While Vince Russo is unhappy with Meltzer's ratings itself, Jim Cornette has a different complaint about a particular match.

Despite Kenny Omega's match receiving heavy praise from a majority of fans, the WWE veteran has stated that the bout looked ''phony.'' Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, he stated:

“[Omega vs. Ospreay] is an exhibition of video game moves by highly athletic performers with absolutely no basics and no psychology and all of their little sh*t looks phony. […] It was a series of moves and cool things they thought of to do strung together. [From 03:17 to 04:17]

The rivalry between Ospreay and Omega was seemingly put to rest, for the time being at least, with the NJPW legend even praising the AEW star. Only time will tell what is next for the two stars down the line.

