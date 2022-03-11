"He just wants something to sink his teeth into"- Four-time WWE Champion lavishes praise on Sami Zayn

Bryan Danielson recently shared his honest thoughts on Sami Zayn's upcoming match against Jackass star Johnny Knoxville on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

Knoxville and Zayn have been involved in a storyline heading into The Showcase of the Immortals this year. It all kickstarted at the Royal Rumble, where Zayn eliminated The American Stuntman. Knoxville retaliated weeks later by costing Zayn his Intercontinental Title match against Ricochet, thus ending his third reign at 21 days.

While speaking on METRO UK, Danielson stated that he finds the current storyline interesting. The American Dragon cited former Team Hell No's (Bryan and Kane) chemistry and how the two larger-than-life characters evolved into an entertaining act on television:

'So, from a performer aspect, everything’s interesting, right? I obviously don’t wanna speak for him but I think the interesting thing is to create any sort of depth. Anything – whether it’s funny, like the Team Hell No stuff – We were able to create an interesting level of depth, at least to me. ‘What are these two characters’ relationships?’ And the relationship evolves and all of that stuff.”

Danielson spoke highly of Sami Zayn, calling him someone who can "sink his teeth into" any program:

“I think Sami, when he and I have talked about, he likes things that he can really sink his teeth into. Whether that’s a proverbial five-star match or whether that’s being a conspiracy theorist, he just wants something to sink his teeth into, almost like an actor assuming different roles. So, yeah, part of that is also appealing to me as far as the idea of, just give me something I can really pursue and love.”

Zayn's conspiracy theorist gimmick has been highly captivating for the audience thus far. More than that, seeing him against a celebrity star at WrestleMania would give a different vibe to anyone watching.

Sami Zayn and Bryan Danielson have shared the ring multiple times at WrestleMania

ARPIT PANDEY 🇮🇳 @iarpitpandey

A great match by Daniel Bryan on his return after 2 years at WrestleMania 34

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMohan @FightKOFight #WrestleMania Return of the Yes!!! chants. @WWEDanielBryanA great match by Daniel Bryan on his return after 2 years at WrestleMania 34Daniel Bryan & Shane McMohan @shanemcmahon defeats Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and they remain suspended @SamiZayn #WrestleMania 34 Return of the Yes!!! chants. @WWEDanielBryanA great match by Daniel Bryan on his return after 2 years at WrestleMania 34Daniel Bryan & Shane McMohan @shanemcmahon defeats Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn and they remain suspended @SamiZayn @FightKOFight #WrestleMania #WrestleMania34 https://t.co/fncSNX5kWV

Bryan and Zayn have collided multiple times on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Turning the clock back to WrestleMania 34, Bryan teamed up with Shane McMahon to defeat Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

The bout also marked the AEW star's first match back from retirement in 2016. Fast forward to WrestleMania 36, Zayn successfully retained his prestigious Intercontinental Championship against The American Dragon in front of an empty arena.

Now that the two men are working under different umbrellas, it is unlikely that another match will happen between them anytime soon.

Do you agree with Bryan Danielson? Sound off in the comments section below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Brandon Nell