Chris Jericho opens up about his relationship with Bray Wyatt

AEW Star Chris Jericho recently talked about his relationship with Bray Wyatt on a recent episode of his podcast.

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), considered one of the most creative minds in professional wrestling, passed away on August 24, 2023, after a heart attack. The news of his death shocked the wrestling world, awaiting his return to the ring. Wyatt's last televised match was against LA Knight in January at the WWE Royal Rumble.

Chris Jericho talked about Bray Wyatt on the recent episode of Talk is Jericho. The Ocho stated that he and Wyatt were very close friends at one point and had a great relationship, but gradually drifted apart due to being in different companies.

"At one point in time we were really, really close friends, and not that anything happened," he said. "But, you know, you don't see each other for a while, and you kind of drift apart because he's in one company and I'm in another. But, we always had a great relationship and I always kind of complimented him and spoke to him about his ideas." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The Ocho praised Bray Wyatt's creativity, calling him a creative faucet, and said he could do a cage dive with someone trustworthy like Wyatt.

Chris Jericho, who received the news of Windham Rotunda's demise just before boarding the plane to London for All In, said he felt pretty sad during the plane ride.

"I'd do it now at 52, especially with someone like Bray, who I could trust," he said on the cage dive. "Bray was a creative faucet, so many ideas that he had and he would just keep pouring them out. 'Here's an idea, here's an idea, stop, stop, stop, what about that idea from a couple of ideas ago?' Just a great guy and left us way too soon. It hit me on the plane ride, I got really sad during the plane ride." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wyatt, a former WWE Champion, was known for his character work and ability to reinvent himself and hit the right chord with the fans.

Chris Jericho discloses scrapped plans for Sammy Guevara at AEW All In

During the same edition of Talk is Jericho, the former WWE Champion talked about the original plans for his protege and long-time partner, Sammy Guevara, for All In.

Chris Jericho, who faced Will Ospreay at the recently concluded AEW All In pay-per-view, had Sammy Guevara at ringside during his match. However, The Ocho said that a bout between Guevara and Daniel Garcia was originally being discussed for All Elite Wrestling's biggest pay-per-view, but the plans did not come to fruition.

"I wanted Sammy out there with me to continue our storyline. I also wanted him to be able to feel that. I know he wanted to wrestle, and there was at one point an idea to do Daniel Garcia versus Sammy, but we just, you know, you can’t do everything on the show."

Jericho said he had no doubt that the Spanish God would be at next year's All In pay-per-view.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena