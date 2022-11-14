AEW's Chris Jericho pays tribute to Eddie Guerrero on his 17th death anniversary

The wrestling world lost a treasure in the likes of Eddie Guerrero on November 13th, 2005. 17 years later, people are still broken by the tragic loss. Several wrestlers paid homage to the WWE Hall of Famer on his anniversary. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho also paid his respects via social media.

The former WWE Champion is known in the professional wrestling world as "your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler". He was one of the greatest technical wrestlers in the world. Sadly, Eddie passed away due to acute heart failure.

During an episode of The Dark Side of The Ring, Eddie's nephew Chavo Guerrero revealed that he was the last to see the legend. The WWE Hall of Famer was in his hotel room, passed out holding a toothbrush and was pronounced dead by the time the ambulance arrived.

Multi-time WWE Champion and former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho remembered the Latino Heat on his 17th death anniversary by paying homage to the legend on Instagram.

"I MISS YOU MAN!!" Chris Jericho said.

"Viva La Raza 🌹," Brian Pillman Jr. tweeted.

Eddie Guerrero's wife Vickie Guerrero talks about working with her husband

Vickie Guerrero is currently in AEW managing the Beast Nyla Rose. Vickie made her debut in the promotion alongside Andrade El Idolo. Last year, she was a guest on the It's Our House podcast and talked about how the environment was when working alongside her husband.

Vickie mentioned that she was never worried about working in WWE as she had her husband by her side, but after his demise, it was difficult to work as he was not there with her anymore.

"I wasn't scared at all because I had Eddie by my side. Then when Eddie passed and I came back to work with Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and all the great guys in WWE, it was very terrifying for me," Vickie Guerrero said. (H/T: It's Our House Podcast)

The WWE Hall of Famer had a wonderful relationship with the entire wrestling world, both fans, and wrestlers alike.

