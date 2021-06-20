Vickie Guerrero comments on what it was like being around her husband Eddie Guerrero both backstage and in the ring

Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is a WWE Champion, two-time European Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a WWE Hall of Famer.

Consistently featuring on fan lists for their favorite wrestlers, Eddie Guerrero was beloved by all, especially his family and friends.

Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on the It's Our Home Podcast, where she discussed what it was like being around Eddie Guerrero both backstage and in the ring.

She described it as being "chaos" and "never a dull moment," but also stated that it was very comforting because of how well Eddie Guerrero used to take care of her.

"I always say it was chaos and never a dull moment. Performing with Eddie was very comforting to me because he was always taking care of me in the ring and whether it's backstage or whatever we had to do with Rey and Dominic, I wasn't scared at all because I had Eddie by my side. Then when Eddie passed and I came back to work with Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and all the great guys in WWE, it was very terrifying for me. But I think just by watching Eddie for so many years and watching the product and being a fan of wrestling, I guess I kind of grew accustomed to what I thought Vickie Guerrero should be." said Vickie (H/T: It's Our Home Podcast)

It is always great to hear stories about some of WWE's Legends, especially someone as popular as Eddie Guerrero. It's nice to see just how much he influenced Vickie Guerrero both as a person and as a character.

Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away in 2005 and was inducted posthumously into the Hall of Fame in 2006

The passing of Eddie Guerrero is still remembered to this day as one of the biggest tragedies in pro-wrestling history. The former WWE Champion died as a result of acute heart failure.

The diagnosis was given after he was found unconscious in his hotel room in Minnesota in November 2005.

His passing left many fans devastated, and many wrestling promotions around the world paid tribute to Latino Heat in any way they could. A year later, Guerrero was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame, an honor he truly deserved.

One of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots, no one can forget some of the amazing moments that Latino Heart gave the wrestling world.

