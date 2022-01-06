"Like dream match type stuff" - 2x time WWE Champion recalls feud with Kenny Omega

AEW star Christian Cage recently opened up about his high profile feud with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

The former two-time WWE Champion arrived in AEW back at the Revolution pay-per-view in February 2021 to much fanfare. He slowly worked his way up through the rankings before getting a shot at Omega for two different major titles.

On the premiere episode of AEW Rampage, Christian Cage won the IMPACT World Championship. However, The Cleaner got his win back at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021, successfully defending the AEW World Championship.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally. Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.

When speaking to ET Canada, Cage recalled what the feud meant to him and how good it was to be in a high profile battle with someone of Omega's stature.

"It was what-ifs, you know, like dream match type stuff. To be actually able to get in there and have a couple of matches with him. We had the match in the first episode of ‘Rampage’ where I beat him for the Impact title. Hey, we’re one-on-one we still have to have that the rubber match here at some point down the line. It was huge. To be able to headline, to this point, the biggest pay-per-view that AEW has ever put on it is, it’s pretty special. It’s not lost on me that opportunity that I had to main event that pay-per-view. It’s pretty big." (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Since the feud ended, Omega dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at the Full Gear pay-per-view in November 2021. Meanwhile, Christian Cage has aligned himself with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus of the Jurassic Express.

When will Kenny Omega return to AEW?

Since dropping the AEW World Championship, Omega has been absent from the ring. The Canadian was performing with severe injuries for a lengthy period of time and needed his due rest.

It was revealed in the lead up to his match with Hangman Page that Omega has suffered from vertigo since 2018. His vertigo was so severe that he would regularly wrestle while the ring was, in his own words, spinning.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Ciarán @CiaranRH2



Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage https://t.co/4BXYAea1Tq Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/CiaranRH2/stat… Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/CiaranRH2/stat…

Omega also dropped the AAA Mega Championship in late 2021 to undergo multiple surgeries. It had been reported that The Best Bout Machine could return by late February, however a longer stint away from the ring may be required due to the relentless schedule the former champion has had over the past few years.

Edited by Genci Papraniku