"Punk screwed Punk" - Twitter explodes in a frenzy to former WWE Superstar's future in AEW allegedly being in jeopardy after backstage brawl

AEW has reportedly suspended numerous talent and personnel in light of the backstage brawl after All Out. More shockingly, CM Punk and Ace Steel's positions within the promotion are now up in the air.
According to multiple reports, CM Punk got into a heated altercation with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on Sunday. This soon devolved into a real fight, where one of the Bucks was knocked out while Steel allegedly bit Omega.
Sports Illustrated recently reported that numerous personnel had been suspended following the exchange, including the EVPs, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Pat Buck.
Additionally, CM Punk and Ace Steel's positions within AEW are currently unknown, as they were ominously excluded from the list. It's believed that the two will either be suspended or ultimately let go ahead of Dynamite.
Fan opinions on the matter have been primarily divided as some users took to Twitter to share their reactions to the recent development. Here are some of the notable tweets:
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T details how he would have approached CM Punk in AEW if he were still an active wrestler
Booker T has often been candid about his opinions regarding breaking news in the wrestling world.
During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on how he would have approached Punk if he were a member of the AEW locker room.
"Everytime he came to the hallway, he'll [Punk] be in a fight, everytime I saw him, he'll be in a fight. It would be no way we could co-exist together. If I was a top guy in that company, we'll have to have a fight. I mean I'm just sayin.'" (31:05 onward).
At this stage, fans will have to wait and see how the situation develops, as the official word might only be out sometime before Dynamite kicks off.
What are your thoughts on the backstage issues in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.
