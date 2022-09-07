"Punk screwed Punk" - Twitter explodes in a frenzy to former WWE Superstar's future in AEW allegedly being in jeopardy after backstage brawl

AEW has reportedly suspended numerous talent and personnel in light of the backstage brawl after All Out. More shockingly, CM Punk and Ace Steel's positions within the promotion are now up in the air.

According to multiple reports, CM Punk got into a heated altercation with AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on Sunday. This soon devolved into a real fight, where one of the Bucks was knocked out while Steel allegedly bit Omega.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that numerous personnel had been suspended following the exchange, including the EVPs, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, and Pat Buck.

Additionally, CM Punk and Ace Steel's positions within AEW are currently unknown, as they were ominously excluded from the list. It's believed that the two will either be suspended or ultimately let go ahead of Dynamite.

Fan opinions on the matter have been primarily divided as some users took to Twitter to share their reactions to the recent development. Here are some of the notable tweets:

zachary livesay CEO of Bamdorsi @ZacharyLivesay nobody could’ve see the confrontation between the elite and cm punk coming i didn’t but in a way it’s kinda karmic justice in my opinion now mjf knows what it feels like to be in the shoes of wardlow nobody could’ve see the confrontation between the elite and cm punk coming i didn’t but in a way it’s kinda karmic justice in my opinion now mjf knows what it feels like to be in the shoes of wardlow https://t.co/lbvMNuSANK

Jordan Olive @JordanMSPP CM Punk calling Triple H tomorrow CM Punk calling Triple H tomorrow https://t.co/Hr7oqsW2cq

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Dark Side of the ring producers seeing what’s happening in AEW right now: Dark Side of the ring producers seeing what’s happening in AEW right now: https://t.co/pS1kmNrkyP

Melissa @melissax1125 CM Punk DID say be careful what you wish for.. 🫣

CM Punk DID say be careful what you wish for.. 🫣 https://t.co/KLBNMJlzt6

Kael Braham @kaelbraham Thing is, if CM Punk gets fired it'll be the worst thing that's happened to the company, if The Elite leave it'll be the worst thing that happens to the company, their are no winners here and both Punk and The Elite are to blame I feel bad for Tony Khan and MJF Thing is, if CM Punk gets fired it'll be the worst thing that's happened to the company, if The Elite leave it'll be the worst thing that happens to the company, their are no winners here and both Punk and The Elite are to blame I feel bad for Tony Khan and MJF

Video Game Fury @videogamefury79 It’s wild reading everything about the AEW All Out brawl. All of the Elite suspended. CM Punk and Ace Steel might get fired today. Tony Khan needs to boss up to get everybody in line or this will become WCW 2000 very quickly. It’s wild reading everything about the AEW All Out brawl. All of the Elite suspended. CM Punk and Ace Steel might get fired today. Tony Khan needs to boss up to get everybody in line or this will become WCW 2000 very quickly.

In Development 🦡 @j__1252 If Tony Khan really does choose Omega and the Bucks over CM Punk, we’ll look back at this day as the beginning of the end of AEW. The money mark would rather make friends than money. If Tony Khan really does choose Omega and the Bucks over CM Punk, we’ll look back at this day as the beginning of the end of AEW. The money mark would rather make friends than money.

Wrestling Positivity. @wrestling_pos



- Tony Khan 2023

Dark Side Of The Ring “We were real hot going into #ALLOUT , but then the post show media scrum happened... we never truly recovered from what CM Punk said and what happened backstage afterwards. The Fall of AEW began from there." #AEWAllOut - Tony Khan 2023 #AEWDynamite Dark Side Of The Ring “We were real hot going into #ALLOUT, but then the post show media scrum happened... we never truly recovered from what CM Punk said and what happened backstage afterwards. The Fall of AEW began from there." #AEWAllOut- Tony Khan 2023 #AEWDynamiteDark Side Of The Ring https://t.co/yoRutywVhd

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T details how he would have approached CM Punk in AEW if he were still an active wrestler

Booker T has often been candid about his opinions regarding breaking news in the wrestling world.

During the most recent Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T weighed in on how he would have approached Punk if he were a member of the AEW locker room.

"Everytime he came to the hallway, he'll [Punk] be in a fight, everytime I saw him, he'll be in a fight. It would be no way we could co-exist together. If I was a top guy in that company, we'll have to have a fight. I mean I'm just sayin.'" (31:05 onward).

At this stage, fans will have to wait and see how the situation develops, as the official word might only be out sometime before Dynamite kicks off.

What are your thoughts on the backstage issues in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh