"No way we could co-exist together" - WWE Hall of Famer says he would have picked up a fight with CM Punk over his backstage attitude in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that if he had learned about CM Punk's backstage demeanor in AEW, he would've picked a fight with him.

The AEW World Champion has been the talk of the town, especially since last Sunday at All Out. During a post-show presser, Punk initially centered his comments around his former friend Colt Cabana before he went to Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Afterward, the former WWE Champion's statement drew flak from wrestlers and personalities alike, mainly questioning his attitude.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that if Punk bragged about his drawing power and he's there, he would've been fighting him all the time and everywhere, emphasizing that there was a zero chance he would tolerate a guy with a brash attitude.

"Everytime he came to the hallway, he'll [Punk] be in a fight, everytime I saw him, he'll be in a fight. It would be no way we could co-exist together. If I was a top guy in that company, we'll have to have a fight. I mean I'm just sayin'... I mean literally.... I mean I'm serious..... I don't know why, that's just the nature." [from 31:05 - 31:21]

The WWE legend also added that a top star not emphasizing his drawing power takes a certain level of respect.

Booker T claims CM Punk's alleged backstage fight reminded of himself and former WWE Champion

During the same podcast episode, Booker T touched on the reported melee between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite, remembering his infamous behind-the-scenes brawl with Batista in 2006.

"People can say what they want to say about Batista and I and the altercation him and I had back in the day. It was a serious altercation, serious as any could ever be. But, there wasn't one day that I didn't think that I couldn't work with Batista."

The recent controversies in AEW have rocked the wrestling world. It will be interesting to see if there are major changes as Dynamite approaches tomorrow, on what will be the promotion's most sought-after show yet.

