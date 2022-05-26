"I'll beat the s**t out of them" - Top AEW star threatens to attack those claiming they love Bret Hart more than him

AEW star Dax Harwood recently opened up about his admiration for WWE legend Bret Hart.

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) are big fans of the former WWE Champion. They have said so on many occasions. The Hitman will be in their corner at Big Time Wrestling's June 10th event when they face the team of Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman.

The duo recently made an appearance on the Rasslin' podcast and spoke about their love for Hart. Harwood stated that there is absolutely no one in the world who holds Hart in a higher regard than he does. He also added that he will beat up anyone that says otherwise.

"There is nobody on planet earth that has more admiration for Bret Hart than me. I can promise you, there is not one person," said Dax. They'll try to [argue they love Bret more] and I'll beat the s**t out of them. There is nobody that has more admiration for Bret because personally, without him even knowing it, he's done a lot of s**t for me." [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the episode below:

FTR are okay with being on their own in AEW

Speaking on the same edition of Rasslin', FTR's Cash Wheeler spoke about one-night events such as Big Time Wrestling with a legend like Bret Hart.

He added that when it comes to AEW, he and Dax are well off without a manager since they had one for a long time in Tully Blanchard.

"Those [one night events] are cooler for me. I would love for Bret to be here [in AEW] and do all that, but I would rather do one night, stuff like we're doing with Bret [Hart] and [Mick] Foley. Those are cooler because it's one night, we get to pay our respect and be out there with these guys. As far as AEW and full-time, I'm happy it being me and Dax and doing our thing. We had a manager for a long time and now that we don't, I'm okay with it being the two of us and seeing what happens," said Wheeler. [H/T Fightful]

FTR will look to pay their respects to The Hitman come June 10th. The ROH Tag Team Champions have great momentum on their side as they recently beat Roppongi Vice on Dynamite to retain their title.

It will be interesting to see if they can defeat the team of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

