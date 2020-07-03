AEW's Dax Hardwood of FTR pays tribute to Bret Hart

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart just turned 63 on July 2, 2020

FTR have always been in awe of Bret Hart and his place as one of the greatest of all time

An inspiration to everyone (Pic Source: WWE)

Bret Hart turned 63 on July 2, and the wishes have poured in for the WWE Hall of Famer. Dax Harwood went another step on Twitter and said he was the greatest he ever was while wishing him Happy Birthday.

Without Bret Hart, there is no FTR

FTR's love of Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is no secret and they certainly seems to idolize Bret Hart and The Hart Foundation by default. Harwood's tweet says everything.

My role model. My mentor. The greatest I’ve ever seen do this. Without Bret, there is no FTR, no Revival, no Scott Dawson, no Dax Harwood. I am what I am, because he was what he was.



Happy Birthday, Hitman.



“Good on you both for standing up for yourselves.” pic.twitter.com/fP2AGtvG5t — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) July 2, 2020

FTR have always been huge fans of Bret Hart and even said that Hart reached out after they were released from WWE. On Talk is Jericho, Dax Harwood said:

"The day that we were granted our release, that day, I got a text message from Bret Hart. He told me how proud he was of us. He asked me to send it to Daniel (Cash Wheeler, formerly Dash Wilder), which I did. He told me how proud he was that we stood up for ourselves, and stood up for what we believed in because it would have been so easy to sit back and collect the money."

FTR isn't alone in their idolism of Bret Hart. Several WWE Superstars and wrestlers have always considered The Hitman him as the one of the greatest of all time. So it's safe to say he'll always be remembered as The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be.