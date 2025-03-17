AEW's Dustin Rhodes endorses star who walked out of WWE 

Dustin Rhodes has a longstanding history with WWE, where his brother Cody Rhodes is at the forefront. However, the 55-year-old star has expressed disinterest in returning to the company that launched his wrestling career.

Mercedes Mone celebrated her 1st anniversary with AEW this month. The multi-time Women's Champion had an influential run in WWE, where she rose to stardom and even main evented WrestleMania 37. In 2022, during her run as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Naomi, an unfortunate backstage incident saw them walk out of an edition of RAW.

Mone took some time off before reappearing in the ring across NJPW and other independent promotions ahead of her AEW debut. Dubbing herself as The CEO, Mone soon won the TBS Championship and simultaneously holds the NJPW Strong Women's Title and the Revolution Pro Wrestling's Undisputed British Women's Championship.

The 33-year-old recently flaunted her championship gold, captioning it as the mission she needed to accomplish. Dustin Rhodes responded in support of the star:

"Mission accomplished."

The CEO's current run has garnered positive reactions as well as backlash from fans who have criticized her creative decisions, which could hamper the push of other promising stars.

Dustin Rhodes has no interest in facing brother and former AEW star Cody Rhodes in the ring again

It is not uncommon for wrestling stars to take sibling rivalry and family feuds to the ring. Examples include the McMahon family, Hardy Boyz, and the Hart brothers.

In the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV hosted by AEW in 2019, Cody and Dustin Rhodes clashed in a hellacious, bloody Brother vs. Brother match. The American Nightmare won the match with wife Brandi Rhodes by his side.

The multi-time champion has been vocal about ending his wrestling career in AEW, and has no plans to return to WWE despite his brother's stance and position in the company. He has, however, been supportive of Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and accolades since then.

Recently, a fan hinted at the possibility of a rematch between the brothers, to which Dustin Rhodes responded, 'Never.'

Currently, Dustin Rhodes is on the warpath and has unfinished business with MJF, who has had multiple run-ins since the beginning of the year. The wrestling veteran confronted and aimed to take down the star a notch after his disrespect towards the promotion. Rhodes is yet to win a singles title on AEW. He currently holds the ROH Tag Team Titles with Sammy Guevara.

