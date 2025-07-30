AEW’s Dustin Rhodes extends an invitation to female star

Dustin Rhodes has just sent out a message to a female star on social media, extending an invitation for them to come to a top wrestling company. This would be his very own wrestling academy in Texas.The Natural has been on a great run lately, as he now holds three major belts. He is one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions and is one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions. He is also the face of the network as the newly crowned TNT Champion.Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter to reply to Sophia Rose's posts, as she recently asked her fans where they would love to see her next. Dustin seemed to be inviting his former student back home to the Rhodes Wrestling Association in Texas.See his post below.&quot;Come home to Texas and @RhodesWrestling,&quot; the veteran wrote.Dustin Rhodes is set for a major title match this weekendLast week on Collision, Dustin Rhodes put his TNT Title on the line for the first time against Lee Moriarty. He was successfully able to defend it, but found himself facing another challenge for a title match right after.Kyle Fletcher came out and staked his claim to the title as he believed that he should be the champion. The Natural obliged and accepted his challenge. He wanted to increase the stakes by adding a stipulation and making this a Chicago Street Fight. The bout is set to take place this Saturday.The Protostar is someone whom Dustin should not take lightly. He has a legitimate claim to the TNT Championship as he earned his title match against Adam Cole, and was supposed to be the sole challenger at All In: Texas.The situation worked in The Natural's favor as he was part of the new set of competitors to crown the new champion after Cole couldn't compete. He ended up making the most of the opportunity, winning the gold.It remains to be seen whether he'll come out on top against a formidable opponent like Fletcher.