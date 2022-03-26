Dustin Rhodes to provide a major 'update' after being brutalized on this week's AEW Rampage

Dustin Rhodes recently sent a message, revealing that he would provide an update tomorrow after being destroyed by Lance Archer on AEW Rampage.

The Murderhawk Monster and the WWE legend went to war in the opening contest of the Friday night show. While Archer seemed the favorite to win, Dustin Rhodes picked up a surprise victory by rolling up the former for the pinfall. Post-match, a visibly frustrated Lance Archer, lost his cool and attacked the veteran performer.

The former NJPW star delivered a massive Chokeslam to Rhodes through a table on the outside and even brutalized the latter's students. Following the show, the Nightmare Family member took to Twitter to send a message to his fans. Dustin Rhodes wrote that he was 'alive' and wasn't going anywhere.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also revealed that he would share another update tomorrow.

"I'm alive. I'm not going anywhere. Thanks for tuning in to #AEWRampage Update y'all tomorrow," tweeted Dustin Rhodes.

Check out Dustin's tweet below:

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes





Going by how things went down on Rampage, it's safe to assume there's more to come between Dustin Rhodes and Lance Archer, as the former would indeed be seeking revenge from the latter.

Dustin Rhodes isn't leaving AEW anytime soon

While his brother, Cody Rhodes has left AEW, The Natural himself isn't going anywhere and would remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

A few days back, Dustin cleared the air about his All Elite Wrestling status, saying even though he had slowed down in his in-ring career, he wasn't leaving the promotion.

It's worth noting that apart from being an in-ring talent, Dustin Rhodes also works as a coach for Tony Khan's promotion and has played an invaluable role in the growth of its women's division.

