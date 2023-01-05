AEW's Dustin Rhodes shares update on family member's unexpected passing

Last night WWE veteran and current AEW star Dustin Rhodes shared with the wrestling world the tragic news of his mother's passing.

Dustin is one of the sons of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. The former WWE Superstar has had a long career in the world of professional wrestling. After wrestling on the independent circuit, his first major promotion was WCW. Following that, Rhodes signed with WWE, and that is where the infamous Goldust character was born.

His most successful performances were in the tag team division. He won the WWE Tag Team Championships with his half-brother Cody Rhodes. Dustin is currently wrestling with Tony Khan's AEW. His last singles match in the promotion was back in August when he wrestled Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title on Rampage.

Last night Dustin Rhodes shared the tragic news of his mother's passing and had a message for her. Rhodes praised his mother and mentioned that he would not be the person he is if it wasn't for her.

"I am very sad to say that I lost my Momma today. She was an incredibly strong mother who was loving and resilient to her dying day. She taught me everything, and I am the man I am today because of her. I am so saddened but so happy she is no longer in pain.❤️Rest in Heaven," Dustin Rhodes tweeted.

A look at the emphatic return of Dustin Rhodes' brother Cody to WWE

Last year wrestling fans witnessed one of the most shocking announcements in the history of professional wrestling when Cody Rhodes left the company he co-founded. People speculated that The American Nightmare is heading back to WWE, and they were right.

At WrestleMania 38, Seth Rollins was set to wrestle a mystery opponent, and the wrestler was to be revealed just moments before the match began. It was none other than The American Nightmare. Cody was given the exact entrance, gear, logo, and theme song he used in AEW.

Cody won the match, and both Rollins and Rhodes went on to defeat The Visionary on two more occasions, with one of them being inside Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle.

