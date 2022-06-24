"F**k you B and your mystery guy" - Top AEW star sends an expletive-laden message to Bryan Danielson after his surprise announcement

Eddie Kingston recently took to Twitter to send a strongly-worded message to Bryan Danielson following his shocking announcement last night.

During the go-home episode of Dynamite, Danielson finally spilled the beans on his status for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. The 41-year-old delivered bittersweet news as he announced that he has not been medically cleared to wrestle for this Sunday's event or the Blood and Guts episode of AEW's flagship show.

In light of his absence, the former WWE Superstar affirmed that a 'mystery' man would replace him to face Zack Sabre Jr. on June 26. The same wrestler will also join forces with Kingston, Jon Moxley, Santana & Ortiz to face The Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood and Guts match on next week's edition of Dynamite.

In the wake of this stunning development, wrestling fans have been buzzing over the identity of the mystery man. Eddie Kingston isn't quite as excited. The Mad King tweeted that he only wishes Bryan Danielson a speedy recovery so that he can knock him out on his return. The veteran also expressed that he doesn't need help from Danielson or his mystery replacement to fight JAS:

"I do hope @bryandanielson gets better so I can f**k him up. F**k you B and your mystery guy. All I need is Mox and PnP!" Kingston tweeted.

Later in the show, Excalibur noted that The American Dragon's replacement would be the newest member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

Wrestling fans react to AEW star Eddie Kingston lashing out at Bryan Danielson

There has been rampant speculation on Twitter ever since Bryan Danielson announced that he would be replaced by a 'mystery man' this Sunday.

With Eddie Kingston calling out The American Dragon and his handpicked replacement, fans have been secretly hoping for Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) to be revealed as the mystery man.

Wrestling fans are fully aware of the real-life heat between Kingston and Cesaro as they've started sharing their throwback pictures on social media.

The Swiss Superman hit free agency after his WWE contract expired in February this year. Cesaro is arguably one of the most technically sound wrestlers in the business today.

Should the veteran show up at the Forbidden Door, fans will go berserk in the jam-packed United Center.

