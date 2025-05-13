AEW's Jeff Jarrett opens up about "the real man" behind Sabu in a heart-wrenching tribute

AEW and the rest of the wrestling world are paying tribute to Sabu this week after the ECW Original tragically passed away on Sunday at the age of 61. Jeff Jarrett worked with Sabu as a tag team partner, opponent, and boss. The WWE Hall of Famer just made a candid tribute to the Hardcore Hall of Famer.

Double J and The Human Highlight Reel had their first encounter in August 2003, teaming to defeat Raven and Disco Inferno in the main event of an indie show. Jarrett beat Sabu two years later at The Gathering of the Juggalos' JCW vs. TNA show, then Jarrett and Rhino defeated Sabu and Raven at TNA Sacrifice in August 2005. Two months later, The Last Outlaw retained the NWA World Heavyweight Championship over Sabu, Rhino, and Samoa Joe at Fight Network's launch party.

Jarrett got to know the man behind the Sabu gimmick while in TNA. Paying tribute to the ECW Original on the latest episode of his My World podcast, AEW's Director of Business Development recalled what it was like working with Sabu.

"So, where I really got to know him was the early days of TNA, and that's when you understand, kind of, the man behind everything... scars, not just in his forehead, and his arms... when you were around him, you just kind of felt like, 'Man, this guy's been through... damn! He's been through the wringer.' But man, he worked for us at TNA, off and on, really the whole run that I was there, and did it all," Jeff Jarrett said. [From 10:40 to 11:08]

Jarrett lauded Sabu as a complete giver to the core who gave his life to the industry. TNA's co-founder praised Sabu for never performing in a lower gear and putting effort into keeping kayfabe to protect his gimmick. Jarrett respects this as it involves integrity, adding that those are two words you wouldn't put with Sabu. The 57-year-old closed the tribute with a thought on the trailblazer's legacy.

"I'll just say the business lost a human being who trailblazed his path, and at the end of the day, isn't that all we're all trying to do? Blaze our own path and leave a legacy of, 'Hey man, he gave more than he took,' and you can say that about Sabu," Jeff Jarrett said. [From 13:07 to 13:27]

Jarrett and Sabu only had one singles bout, which was the July 2005 Gathering match. They also participated in TNA's $100,000 Battle Royal on Impact in October 2010, which was won by Kurt Angle.

AEW pays tribute to Sabu

The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Sabu. The ECW Original, who is being pushed for the WWE Hall of Fame by a top star, made a few appearances for Tony Khan's AEW, which honored the wrestling legend on X.

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans," AEW wrote.

The Crazed Kamikaze debuted for AEW during Dynamite on May 24, 2023. Sabu then appeared as the special ringside enforcer for Adam Cole's Unsanctioned Match win over Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

