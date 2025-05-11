Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Natalya, and other WWE stars pay tribute to ECW Original Sabu

The WWE Universe is paying tribute to Sabu today. While details are limited, the ECW Original tragically passed away at the age of 60 this weekend. He inspired generations of pro wrestlers and revolutionized the hardcore style of fighting. Many top stars are honoring the wrestling legend on social media today.

Sami Zayn paid tribute to Sabu earlier today, renewing a call for a future WWE Hall of Fame induction. Triple H also issued a statement as the company's Chief Content Officer. Bubba Ray Dudley had a close bond with the NY native, as explained in his emotional X/Twitter tribute today. Ray also revealed that Busted Open Radio would feature a tribute to the former World Champion tomorrow.

"A brotherhood and bond that very few in our business will ever understand. And tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio we will pay respect to one of our own. RIP Sabu and THANK YOU for being the pioneer and originator of getting the tables!!" Bully Ray wrote.

Brian Myers also shared a statement revealing his close friendship with Sabu, which was seemingly unknown before. The former WWE Tag Team Champion said the Hardcore Hall of Famer was his most unlikely friend from the industry.

"Sabu, you were the most unlikely friend I ever made in the wrestling business. I’m gonna miss our random texts checking in on each other. I’m sorry I bugged you for so many autographs over the years, but I certainly don’t regret it. I’ll cherish them & our friendship forever. I hope you’re with Melissa again & found the peace that you deserve. You were unapologetically you, they’ll never ever be another. Rest in peace," Myers wrote.

WWE Superstar Natalya shared a rare photo of Sabu training with her legendary grandfather, Stu Hart. She remembered him as a true innovator.

"A true innovator in the game, especially in ECW. I remember Sabu coming to my grandfather’s house in 2000 and 2003 and training with Stu in The Dungeon. He showed nothing but love and respect to our family. Sending love and respect back to you, Sabu. Rest peacefully ❤️," Natalya wrote.

WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Bronson Reed also paid their respects, while others from the wrestling world, such as Matt Hardy, Marc Mero, and Michael Hayes, were also among the people whose tributes poured in.

You can check out some of these tributes in the screenshot below:

Screenshots of wrestlers paying tribute to Sabu on X [Photo Credits: X accounts of Marc Mero, Matt Hardy, Michael Hayes, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest]

The wrestling world is undoubtedly missing the departed hardcore legend. May he rest in peace.

