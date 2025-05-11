Sami Zayn pushes major accolade for Sabu following passing

Sabu is being remembered by the wrestling world today after his tragic passing at the age of 60. The ECW Original inspired countless pro wrestlers over the years and will continue to do so for generations to come. While the hardcore icon had a career of accolades, Sami Zayn and others have wanted to see a certain honor for years and are back to pushing the idea.

The Human Highlight Reel has tragically passed away after winning his retirement match over Joey Janela during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Sabu led a legendary career for 40 years and was inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame last year. Many fans and industry insiders have pushed for WWE to induct the former ECW World Champion, including Sami Zayn.

The Ultimate Opportunist began publicly calling on WWE to induct Sabu in 2022, despite his controversial opinion on the Hall. Following the tragic news of the ECW Original's passing earlier today, Zayn took to X to pay tribute and re-visit the Hall of Fame discussion.

"This is a gut punch. I was pushing this agenda again a few weeks ago after his final match. RIP. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling," Sami Zayn wrote.

The Crazed Kamikaze was ECW's second Triple Crown Champion. The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying legend had seven reigns under Paul Heyman as he's a two-time ECW World Champion, a three-time World Tag Team Champion, a one-time World Television Champion, and a one-time FTW Heavyweight Champion.

Rob Van Dam pays tribute to Sabu

The history between Rob Van Dam and Sabu has been well-documented. While they did battle in the ring, the real-life longtime friends were known as tag team partners in multiple promotions.

RVD took to X today to pay tribute to his close friend, leaving just one emoji that serves as the perfect tribute: the finger pointing up.

The hardcore duo held the ECW World Tag Team Championship twice together. The first reign went for 119 days, and the second went for 125.

