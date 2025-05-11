WWE remembers Sabu as pioneer in touching statement, recalls WrestleMania in his hometown

The WWE Universe continues to pay tribute to Sabu after his passing at the age of 60 this weekend. The unexpected tragedy came after Sabu defeated Joey Janela in his retirement match during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Numerous wrestlers and promotions have paid tribute to the ECW Original, and now the Stamford-based company has issued a statement.

The Human Highlight Reel is being remembered by countless fans and industry insiders today, and his only appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All keeps coming up. WrestleMania 23 in 2007 was held at Ford Field in Detroit, which is the hometown of Sabu. Billed as The ECW Originals, he teamed with Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and The Sandman for a six-minute win over The New Breed's Elijah Burke, Marcus Cor Von, Matt Striker, and Kevin Thorn.

World Wrestling Entertainment paid tribute to Sabu on its official website today. The statement remembers the two-time ECW World Champion as a pioneer of hardcore wrestling. Sabu's run was also touted, with the company touching on his hometown WrestleMania appearance and later career and sending condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Terry Brunk, known to wrestling fans as Sabu, has passed away. The nephew of Hall of Famer, The Sheik, Sabu became a national star as part of ECW, where he was a pioneer of hardcore wrestling, leaping from chairs and driving his opponents through tables and even barbed wire. Many of ECW’s greatest matches featured Sabu doing battle with the likes of Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Mick Foley, as well as The Sandman and his greatest rival, Tazz. In 2006, Sabu signed as part of WWE’s revival of the ECW brand," reads the statement.

The official statement continued:

"Finally unleashed on WWE, Sabu competed in marquee contests with Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship and John Cena for the WWE Championship. One of his greatest accomplishments came when he and fellow ECW Originals, The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer and Van Dam were victorious at WrestleMania 23 in Sabu’s native Detroit in front of over 80,000 fans. Sabu left soon after in 2007 and continued to travel the world as sports-entertainment’s human highlight reel. [We extend] condolences to Sabu’s family, friends and fans."

Sabu's last WWE match opened the live event in Birmingham, England, on April 22, 2007. He teamed with RVD to defeat Elijah Burke and Marcus Cor Von.

WWE CCO Triple H pays tribute to Sabu

Triple H and Sabu unfortunately never shared the ring in their legendary careers. World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer took to X today to pay tribute to ECW's second Triple Crown Champion.

"The ECW original whose innovative style helped bring the entire wrestling world to a new extreme. We send our condolences to his loved ones," wrote Triple H.

Sami Zayn and others are renewing the push for Sabu's Hall of Fame induction. Zayn first began calling for the induction in 2021.

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More