AEW's Jim Ross wants ONE moment at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 that will be remembered forever

WWE's Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, in Winchester, Nevada. It will be held the night before WrestleMania 41 and will air immediately after Friday Night SmackDown's go-home edition before the PLE. So far, this year's inductees include Triple H, Michelle McCool, and Lex Luger.

The Narcissist retired from in-ring action in 2006. Therefore, his WWE Hall of Fame induction had been pending for a long time and will finally happen this year. However, the wrestling veteran's ill health has forced him to be wheelchair-bound for the past few years. He has been doing better lately and working on his physical strength with Diamond Dallas Page at the latter's home. The 66-year-old can stand on his two feet but still requires some assistance.

AEW commentator and senior advisor Jim Ross commented on Lex Luger's HoF induction on the recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. He said it would be an unforgettable moment if the WWE legend could walk up to the stage himself to accept his award.

"Lex is very deserving and he's endured and survived a lot of physical issues I'm happy that he got in the Hall of Fame. [...] I was very happy to see that Lex was going to be inducted. I'm happy that Lex was getting into [the Hall of Fame]. I think the high spot will be him walking to the podium to accept his award if Lex walks to the podium, it'll be a moment that none of us will ever forget," Ross said. [From 21:07 to 23:05]

Check out Ross' comments in the video below:

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductee Lex Lugar is getting better by the day

A spinal cord injury in 2007 left Lex Lugar paralyzed. He's been trying to recover for years but failed twice. Diamond Dallas Page has been an integral part of his recovery journey, helping him to regain the strength in his limbs.

Speaking on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Bill Apter acknowledged DDP's contributions and efforts towards Lex's rehabilitation process.

"Thank God for Diamond Dallas Page. It was Diamond Dallas Page that inspired Lex through DDP Yoga to start letting him try to get Lex Luger at the very least to stand up from his wheelchair. If it wasn't for DDP, I don't know if Lex would have been able to do this," Apter said.

Lex Lugar has come a long way, and with the positive progress in his recuperation, the fans might just get to see him walk at the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony.

While using the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

