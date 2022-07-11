Former TNT Champion teases challenging for Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley is only in his second week as AEW World Champion and already has a sizable target on his back. Sammy Guevara recently took to Twitter to share an image of himself with the AEW World Championship, possibly hinting at his next move.

Guevara is the only current AEW star to have captured a championship on three occasions in the promotion. Cody Rhodes briefly held this record before he jumped ship to WWE. The Spanish God has also been touted as one of AEW's "Four Pillars" by fellow "Pillar" MJF.

Guevara recently shared a photoshopped image of himself with the AEW World Championship on Twitter. However, this doesn't necessarily mean he's gunning for the belt now.

Check out Sammy's Tweet below:

Jon Moxley might not be the only champion on Guevara's radar, as he recently hinted at going after the TNT Championship. The Spanish God seems to have big plans for himself in AEW moving forward. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the Jericho Appreciation Society member.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Rampage results? Check them out via this link.

Tony Khan recently stated that he believes that Jon Moxley deserved a better first reign with the AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley previously won the company's world championship in February 2020 after defeating Chris Jericho for the title. He held the coveted title for 277 days before losing it to Kenny Omega in December of that year.

During a recent appearance on Barstool's My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, the AEW President shared his opinion on Moxley's first reign with the title.

"Jon was a great champion throughout that era [COVID 19 era] and really, he got robbed of the title and Jon really deserved better and I always thought the fans really deserved to see Jon out defending the title on the road."

Khan also detailed his conversation with Moxley before putting the AEW World Championship on him.

"As soon as I heard that [CM] Punk was down, I called Jon. I told him about it and he was very excited about it but he also asked, ‘So you don’t need me to drive to Ontario right now?’ [Khan laughed] And I said, ‘No, no, it’s okay.’ Since then, he hasn’t had a day off and we really appreciate Jon Moxley." (H/T: POSTWrestling)

Currently, there's no scheduled date for CM Punk's return. However, a report from Dave Meltzer suggests that the veteran suffered a foot injury that required surgery. It will be interesting to see if Moxley can hold on to the title until The Second City Saint's return to action.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far