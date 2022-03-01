AEW personality lashes out at Matt Hardy; says we "cannot trust" him 

Jose, the assistant of Andrade El Idolo, recently sent out a message, lashing out at Matt Hardy for "assaulting" him during this week's AEW Dark Elevation.

On the latest episode of the YouTube exclusive show, Andrade-Hardy Family Office's Jora Johl competed against Jay Lethal. As expected, the latter emerged victorious after executing a Lethal Injection, leaving Matt Hardy furious with Johl for falling short.

The WWE legend not only slammed the Indian-origin star for losing the match but angrily pushed aside Jose for siding with Johl as well.

Moments after this, Andrade's assistant took to Twitter to write about Matt Hardy "assaulting" him on-screen. Jose added that the veteran performer was not trustworthy and accused him of venting out his anger on others.

"Help help help!!! @AndradeElIdolo look at this! I told you we cannot trust @MATTHARDYBRAND , he ASSAULTED ME and then talked bad about the #AHFO. I am a innocent assistant, Matt is taking out his anger and drug issues on me online and not in person! #aew #AEWDarkElevation" tweeted Jose

Will Matt Hardy soon turn babyface in AEW?

Going by how things have gone for him in recent weeks, a face turn for Matt Hardy looks on the cards. His decision to sell 51% of his Hardy Family Office to Andrade El Idolo has seemingly backfired. It has created more differences between the original members of the faction like Private Party and Matt Hardy.

A babyface turn could revitalize the veteran performer's character in AEW, which had arguably become stale in recent months.

Also, separating himself from AHFO would also open up doors for Hardy to join forces with his brother Jeff, whose arrival in Tony Khan's promotion is all but confirmed.

It'll be interesting to see how Hardy gels on with Andrade and Isiah Kassidy at Revolution 2022, where they take on TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting in a six-man match.

What do you make of Jose The Assistant's latest tweet? Do you see Matt Hardy soon becoming a babyface in Tony Khan's company? Sound off in the comments section below.

