AEW's latest signee wants to work with Chris Jericho and MJF, admits one is "untouchable" on the mic (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champions Chris Jericho and MJF are two of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Newly signed star Speedball Mike Bailey has expressed his desire to work with both stars.

Chris Jericho was the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion and continues to maintain a prominent position in All Elite Wrestling. The same could be said for MJF, who is considered one of the best heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey praised MJF and Chris Jericho for creating long-term storylines that are better than anyone else in the world. He wants to work with both stars as it could be a good learning experience.

"I think Chris Jericho and MJF, both of them are guys who really do long-term storytelling better than anyone else in the world, and that's kind of the one aspect of pro wrestling that I haven't had the chance to touch on as much, so getting to do that with them, I think, would be a great learning experience for me, and we could do something special," he said.

Mike Bailey further praised MJF for his promo skills and Chris Jericho for his ability to reinvent himself in his wrestling career:

"I mean, MJF is absolutely untouchable when it comes to promos and vignettes and just talking, and Chris Jericho, his career in terms of reinvention and creating new characters, creating new moments for himself and the people around him, has been absolutely amazing, especially for as long as he's been doing it, so to get to be a part of that, I think, would really help elevate my career in AEW." [From 01:44 to 02:41]

Mike Bailey is enjoying his time in AEW

Speedball Mike Bailey recently made his way over to All Elite Wrestling and praised the promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Mike Bailey praised the team spirit in the company and feels right at home in All Elite Wrestling.

"I mean, there is a real team spirit going on in AEW, and their locker room, I mean, is perfectly diverse and supportive, and there's all kinds of people all looking out for each other. And I have gotten to work or share locker rooms with a lot of the AEW wrestlers even before coming there. Even in only three shows there, I feel right at home." [6:07 onwards]

The Canadian wrestler made his AEW debut in March and will challenge Kenny Omega alongside Ricochet for the International Championship.

We will have to wait and see if Mike Bailey wins the International Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view this Sunday.

Catch AEW Dynasty live on pay-per-view or HBO MAX on April 6, 2025.

