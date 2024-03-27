AEW's Matt Hardy comments on Baltimore Key Bridge Collapse

Matt Hardy has reacted to the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse incident. The accident was caused after a cargo ship collided with the bridge and reportedly collapsed within 90 seconds of the collision.

The collapse reportedly caused several losses, with some vehicles falling into the water due to the impact. At least six people are still missing, which has caused the port's shutdown. The Governor, Wes Moore, declared a state of emergency in Maryland.

The footage of the exact moment of the impact and collapse soon made it online, with many reacting to the news and sending their condolences to the family involved in the accident. AEW's Matt also reacted to the incident by stating:

"Shocked by the accident & horrific footage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsing. My thoughts are with all of the people & families affected by this tragedy," Matt Hardy posted.

Matt Hardy speaks out about his shocking appearance during recent WWE RAW

Matt Hardy, currently signed with AEW, has voiced his frustration over the way Tony Khan books him and his brother, Jeff Hardy. The former Broken One recently revealed that his contract with Tony Khan's company is about to expire, and they are currently negotiating a new deal.

Many believe that The Hardy Boyz will soon return to WWE with WrestleMania XL around the corner, and it also features a ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

And all those rumors about them thinking about going back to WWE went louder when Hardy and his wife were spotted on a recent episode of RAW in Raleigh, North Carolina. The veteran clarified his presence while speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

"Raleigh is just a few miles from the Hardy compound, everyone knows that. They had a suite, which they always have over at the PNC, which is the arena in Raleigh. They invited Reby over to the deal and said, 'Hey, you want to come hang out? There's free food, there's this, whatever. We'd like to see you...' While I was there, the skybox, the suite, was pretty open in the front, and yes, I did get recognized. People started forming a line to take photos with me and whatnot... My wife went to hang out and I was there. It was a very innocent thing at the end of the day," he said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 during a Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The former Woken One left the company in 2020 and joined AEW.

