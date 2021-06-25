AEW's Matt Hardy recalls iconic WrestleMania 33 moment with brother Jeff Hardy

AEW star Matt Hardy recently recalled the Hardy Boyz's iconic return at WrestleMania 33, where they went on to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships.

It's safe to say that the Hardy Boyz - Matt and Jeff Hardy - is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. Their accolades over the years, across the wrestling business, speak for themselves.

However, their appearance at The Show of Shows in 2017 is considered by many to be their best moment, as the thunderous response they received was a testament to their longevity and connection with fans.

ON THIS DAY in 2017 — Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33



In his first-ever Twitch stream on his YouTube channel, Matt Hardy opened up about the moment and explained how important it is for him and Jeff. The AEW star stated that it was an overwhelming moment for them and that they showed up at the venue just moments before their entrance to maintain secrecy.

Matt Hardy explained that they had no time to examine how massive the crowd was (H/T - WrestlingInc):

“It was really overwhelming. There was so much adrenaline flowing through my body, this thing had been kept a really good secret, we didn’t show up until a match before our show at the venue and then they snuck us onto a bus outside, we had a few minutes there. Right before we made our entrance they rushed us into the building with pink hoodies on and we were running up the stairs, a couple people saw us along the way and said ‘Oh my god, it’s the Hardyz!’ haven’t seen the venue, I haven’t seen the crowd. I have no idea what it looks like really. Typically, when you’re a WWE wrestler or at an AEW show, whatever it may be, you’re there all throughout the day preparing. Typically when the crowd comes in you peek out the curtain, you look at the monitor, everybody does that and you know what the crowd/venue looks like so you have an idea. We had no idea."

The AEW star also revealed that they happened to see Vince McMahon, Michael Hayes and Shawn Michaels backstage, but there was hardly any time to exchange pleasantries. Hardy further stated that whenever he recalls the moment, he has goosebumps and that it feels like a dream in his mind:

"We had run up all these stairs, adrenaline pumping like crazy, Jeff’s super nervous I remember. It was our first time back seeing Vince in person and seeing Michael Hayes and Shawn Micheals, saying hello very quickly and then within a few seconds, bam, our music hits. Whenever we walk through that curtain and you see this sea of humanity. I’m getting goosebumps talking right now, it feels like a dream even in my mind.”

Matt Hardy wants Jeff Hardy to join AEW

The AEW star recently made it known that he wanted to finish his career just like he had started it, with his brother Jeff Hardy on his side. Hardy also stated that he wants the RAW Superstar to join AEW, where they could embark upon a nostalgic run to end their storied wrestling careers.

However, recent reports that have emerged indicate that Jeff Hardy is contractually bound with WWE until 2023, thus making their reunion at AEW unlikely for the foreseeable future.

