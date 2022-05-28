Top AEW star recreates famous Matt Hardy botch on Rampage

AEW star Matt Jackson recreated a famous botch from Matt Hardy over a decade ago on this week's episode of Rampage.

On the April 15, 2010 episode of WWE Superstars, Hardy made his entrance with his rookie at the time, Justin Gabriel. The former stood on the ring ropes to do his signature taunt but tumbled over the top.

The former AEW Tag Team Champion recreated that exact scenario on this week's Rampage when he and his brother Nick Jackson came out dressed as The Hardys ahead of their match against them at Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks defeated Jon Cruz and Taylor Rust on the show.

The recreation of the botch was pointed out by Twitter user Drain Bamager, who made a video of the two happening one below the other.

"Matt Jackson really recreated that Matt Hardy botched spot from a decade ago," the user wrote.

You can check out the video below:

The Hardy Boyz are not the only top tag team who want to face The Young Bucks in AEW

AEW star Darby Allin stated on a recent episode of Steven's Wrestling Journey podcast that he would like to take on The Young Bucks alongside his tag team partner and mentor Sting.

The former TNT Champion said that there is just something about The Undisputed Elite members that makes him and The Icon want to face them in the future. He added that he wants to see what their "hype is all about."

"I would say The Young Bucks [Nick and Matt Jackson]. I would say The Young Bucks. Yeah, yeah. I don't know why. To be honest, there's something about them. I just want to check it out. I wanna see what the hype is all about," Allin said.

You can check out the segment here:

It will be interesting to see whether the dream match between The Young Bucks and Darby Allin & Sting will take place down the line.

The Bucks currently have a major task at hand, however, as they face The Hardys at Double or Nothing. The former WWE Tag Team Champions have not lost a single match as a team in AEW.

It remains to be seen whether Matt and Nick Jackson will hand the former WWE stars their first defeat in All Elite Wrestling.

You can check out the results for Rampage here.

