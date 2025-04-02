AEW’s Mercedes Mone has a message for IYO SKY

Top AEW star and champion Mercedes Mone was recently asked about WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY on social media. The CEO responded by hearkening back to her showdown with The Genius of the Sky many years ago.

Mercedes has been on an unstoppable winning streak since her All Elite debut last year. After defending her TBS Championship on AEW Dynamite last month against rising star Billie Starkz, Mone took verbal shots at the up-and-comer's mentor and "Minion Overlord," Athena. The War Goddess stunned the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion by arriving at Collision this past weekend to confront Mercedes shortly after the latter announced herself as an entrant in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup.

Mercedes Mone wants to add more championships to her name, with the AEW Women's World Title in her sights. The former WWE Superstar recently answered fan questions on X/Twitter when one user asked her about her thoughts on IYO SKY.

Mone replied with two words and shared a gif from her 2020 singles match against the WWE Women's World Champion at NXT: The Great American Bash. The bout had ended with SKY picking up the win.

"She's cute #AskTheCEO," wrote Mone.

IYO is currently on a turbulent route to WrestleMania 41. She won the Women's World Title last month by beating Rhea Ripley in a huge upset. Despite being champion, she has continuously been overlooked by both Ripley and Elimination Chamber 2025 winner Bianca Belair on WWE programming.

The hostilities between the three women led to The EST calling SKY's rematch against The Nightmare on Monday Night RAW a double disqualification. It remains to be seen what the fate of the Women's World Championship will be headed into The Show of Shows.

Mercedes Mone's new AEW rival Athena sent her a message this weekend

After weeks of anticipation surrounding a prospective feud between Athena and Mercedes Mone, fans at AEW Collision last Saturday erupted as the "Forever" ROH Women's World Champion came out and stood face-to-face with "Four Belts Mone."

The latter took a swing only to be taken out by Athena, who eventually planted Mone's opponent for the night, Robyn Renegade, with her finisher as The CEO escaped.

Later in the show, The Fallen Goddess revealed that she would join Mercedes and her protege, Billie Starkz, in entering the 2025 Owen Hart Tournament. Athena also confronted Jamie Hayter from the ramp after the former Women's World Champion defeated her Minion in Training, Starkz, in the main event of Collision.

