AEW star MJF hilariously trolls WWE legend for praising him and Becky Lynch 

AEW star MJF recently sent a message to WWE legend Eric Bischoff after the latter praised him and Becky Lynch for their social media activity.

It's no secret that The Salt of the Earth rarely breaks character even on his Instagram and Twitter handles, unlike the majority of the performers. Similarly, in WWE, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has earned props for effectively putting over her heel character through her social media usage.

Eric Bischoff is also a fan of their work as he recently tweeted that among all the talents who use social media to promote their characters, MJF and Lynch are two of the best, saying they create "art." The Pinnacle leader was quick to notice the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet and responded with a hilarious message:

"Easy E, I’d kiss you if I didn’t think I’d contract something," wrote MJF.

Though not very respectful, The Pinnacle Leader's tweet would surely please Bischoff as he didn't break character to acknowledge the praise.

Eric Bischoff had picked AEW star MJF as the best heel of 2021

In the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Eric Bischoff, one of the panelists, had selected the AEW star as the best heel of 2021. The former WWE RAW GM went as far as to say that no one was close to MJF's level.

"You can stop right there. There's no reason to go any further. MJF, hands down. No one else is even close," Eric Bischoff said.

The most surprising aspect of Bischoff's choice and praise was that he's usually critical of All Elite Wrestling's programming. Moreover, he recently got the wrestling world heatedly debating when he opined WWE did better storytelling than AEW.

