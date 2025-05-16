AEW's very own Sabu must be the ONE to dethrone Jon Moxley

ECW legend Sabu passed away a few days back. The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion appeared on AEW, but not as a wrestler. He was the special guest enforcer in a match between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing 2023. Nevertheless, wrestlers in the company deeply respected him, and his death has affected millions worldwide.

Sabu's in-ring style was unapologetic. He was merciless with his opponent, even at the expense of his own body. The Houdini of Hardcore's legacy is unbreakable, and it's hard for any wrestler to match his courage. But AEW does have a certain name who is quite a lot like him: Darby Allin.

Why AEW star Darby Allin is Sabu's second coming

Sabu simply did not fear getting injured while wrestling. He took himself as well as his opponent to the extreme and made sure that fans in the arena went home entertained. Interestingly, Darby Allin is a lot like him.

Over the Daredevil's time in AEW, he has performed highly risky moves and is fearless in the ring. Fans worldwide know that nobody is willing to sacrifice their body like the former AEW TNT Champion, and this is the very reason Tony Khan rates him highly. He is undoubtedly All Elite Wrestling's very own Sabu.

Why should Darby Allin be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley?

Darby Allin is an AEW original. Many believe that he is the heart and soul of the company, and the next world champion must be somebody who is not a former WWE star. After all, it has been a long time since an All Elite Wrestling original held this title, and the Invisible Man truly deserves it.

Allin dethroning Jon Moxley also makes a lot of sense storyline-wise. Had he defeated the former Dean Ambrose at the 2024 Grand Slam, the latter wouldn't have defeated former world champion Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream. The 32-year-old probably feels responsible for the American Dragon's humiliation at the hands of the Death Riders. After all, revenge is a dish best served cold.

Why is Darby Allin absent from All Elite Wrestling?

Darby Allin last appeared on All Elite Wrestling programming in December 2024. He is currently climbing Mount Everest, the tallest mountain on the planet. This has been a longtime dream of his, and he recently gave an update on his journey on his Instagram.

It looks like the former TNT Champion will fulfill his dream shortly. Hopefully, it will not take him long to return to the Jacksonville-based company because his absence is felt almost every week.

