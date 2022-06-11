Former WWE star wants to face Will Ospreay in AEW

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently posted a tweet hinting at his desire to square off against Will Ospreay.

Strickland has risen to prominence in AEW ever since making his debut. The former NXT North American Champion turned on his tag team partner Keith Lee on a recent episode of Dynamite. On the same night, NJPW star Will Ospreay shocked the world by making his first All Elite Wrestling appearance alongside his stable United Empire.

Responding to a fan wanting to see the two wrestlers collide, Strickland sent out a subtle yet transparent tweet expressing his keen interest in facing Ospreay. Here's how the exchange went:

However, this isn't the first time Strickland has hinted at his desire to lock horns with the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. In April, the former Hit Row member tweeted a photo of him and Ospreay with the Forbidden Door as a caption.

Will Ospreay wants to face a homegrown AEW star

The United Empire leader was recently featured on Rampage alongside the Aussie Open in trios action against FTR and Trent Baretta. In an exquisite match this week, Ospreay's team came up short as Trent hit Kyle Fletcher with a Strong Zero for the pinfall.

Speaking in an interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay expressed that he'd prefer to fight homegrown talent as opposed to ex-WWE performers:

"I mean the obvious ones are like, the clear obvious ones, I think is [CM] Punk and [Bryan] Danielson are my obvious ones. But like, I'd like a challenge, and what I mean that is, I would like a homemade guy, like someone that didn't come from NXT, that didn't come from New Japan. (Read more here)

He further added:

"Because I think that's the challenge, is can I do like a sick match with someone that was just born and made in AEW."

Given the recent developments, we will likely see Will Ospreay, FTR, and Roppongi Vice in a multi-man tag team match at Forbidden Door. However, Swerve Strickland's turn on Keith Lee might head down its own course ahead. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if Ospreay and Swerve collide soon.

