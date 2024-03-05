AEW's Taz reacts to WWE announcing Paul Heyman for the Hall of Fame

AEW star Taz recently reacted to Paul Heyman becoming the first inductee in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. The 56-year-old veteran has worked with Heyman during their time together in ECW.

Paul Heyman is considered one of the greatest minds in professional wrestling. Heyman was the man behind the success of ECW, and after the company shut down in 2001, he moved over to the WWE and helped turn many wrestlers, such as Brock Lesnar, RVD, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, into world champions.

On Twitter, ECW legend Taz sent a heartfelt message to the creator of Extreme Championship Wrestling.

"Without this man believing in me decades ago, I would not be where I’ve been & where I am. I am forever greatful to Paul. So well deserved (on many levels) for his induction in the WWE HOF. Congrats! @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

Paul Heyman reacts to his WWE Hall of Fame induction

ECW legend Paul Heyman recently addressed being the first inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, the veteran manager reacted to his induction and stated that he wants to be a part of so much more going forward:

"It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, 'You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,' … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it." [H/T New York Post]

Paul Heyman deserves to go in the Hall of Fame this year as the whole WrestleMania weekend will be in Philadelphia, the city considered the heart and soul of the brainchild of Heyman, ECW.

Do you think other ECW legends should get inducted into the Hall of Fame this year? Let us know in the comments section below.

