Paul Heyman FINALLY breaks silence after WWE Hall of Fame announcement

Paul Heyman has broken his silence after being announced as the first inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Heyman has played an integral part in shaping the business over the years. His stints as ECW's booker in the 90s and the SmackDown booker in the early 2000s have been praised universally.

Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 40 week. He has opened up about the same in an interview with the New York Post.

Here's what he said:

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started. I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.” [H/T New York Post]

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman is one of the most over acts in WWE today

At 58, Heyman is doing the best work of his career at the moment.

He has been the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns for four years now and is one of the biggest heels in WWE today.

Expand Tweet

Heyman's speech during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony would be a must-see affair. He would undoubtedly have many never-before-heard stories to share with the WWE Universe.

Are you looking forward to Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Are you looking forward to Heyman's WWE Hall of Fame induction? Yup! Nope! 0 votes