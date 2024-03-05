WWE SmackDown star praises Paul Heyman's promo ability following Hall of Fame induction announcement

Paul Heyman is the first inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. SmackDown star B-Fab praised Heyman's work on the microphone and said it was one of the reasons why he's getting the accolade.

Heyman began his career in 1986 and is considered by many as one of the greatest managers in wrestling history. The 58-year-old will be inducted in a ceremony at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on April 5. It's a full-circle moment for Heyman, who started Extreme Championship Wrestling in Philadelphia back in 1993.

One of the WWE stars who congratulated Paul Heyman for receiving the honor was B-Fab. The Pride member praised Heyman's promo ability and thanked him for inspiring wrestlers to improve their microphone skills.

"Such an inspiration to us all! Showing us how to TRULY deliver on the microphone 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Well deserved @HeymanHustle," she wrote.

Heyman has managed six world champions during his career – Brock Lesnar, Big Show, Kurt Angle, Rob Van Dam, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. He also managed The Undertaker and Stone Cold as Paul E.

Who will induct Paul Heyman to the WWE Hall of Fame?

Paul Heyman deserved to be called a WWE Hall of Famer and he'll get his moment on April 5 in Philadelphia. But the question is, who will get to do the honor of inducting Heyman into the Hall of Fame?

There's no question that Brock Lesnar is the greatest wrestler Heyman ever managed. The two are also real-life best friends who are almost synonymous with each other. Lesnar deserves to induct Heyman into the Hall of Fame, but that's not going to happen.

Lesnar was not named in the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon, but some of his alleged actions were controversial enough to get him removed by WWE as the case continues. He was reportedly set to return at the Royal Rumble but was removed from WrestleMania 40 plans.

If The Beast won't induct Heyman, WWE has other top choices, such as CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Former ECW stars such as Rob Van Dam, Sabu, and Tommy Dream could do it as well.

What are your thoughts on Heyman being inducted into the Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments.

