WWE to ban Paul Heyman from mentioning former World Champion at The Hall of Fame? Exploring potential scenario

Paul Heyman was unveiled as the first inductee in the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class ahead of this week's episode of RAW.

It came as a surprise that WWE decided to add Heyman to the class, given that he is still active and a major part of the ongoing Bloodline story heading into WrestleMania.

Heyman is one of the greatest wrestling minds in WWE history and has had a major impact on the careers of numerous superstars, including Brock Lesnar. The Beast hasn't been named or mentioned on WWE TV since he was allegedly identified as part of the recent Janel Grant allegations, which led to the resignation of former Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE has since been pushing not to mention Vince McMahon on television and has seemingly begun erasing many of his achievements in recent years.

The issue here is that Paul Heyman was a major part of Lesnar's rise in WWE. One of his greatest triumphs was the end of the Undertaker's streak a decade ago, which he may not be able to mention as part of his induction speech.

Paul Heyman wouldn't be the first star banned from mentioning a close friend at the WWE Hall of Fame

This wouldn't be the first time WWE has told a superstar that they are not allowed to mention a close friend as part of their Hall of Fame speech. Torrie Wilson recently revealed that she was barred from saying Sable's name:

"Good luck seeing her. You're gonna have to go up to Timbuktu in Minnesota [to get Sable's autograph]. You're not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, 'Oh, by the way, you're not allowed to mention her name.'"

It's unclear if Sable's husband will now be handed the same treatment by WWE since he hasn't been factored into any creative plans since SummerSlam 2023 and is set to miss the biggest event of the year.

