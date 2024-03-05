The Rock reacts to Paul Heyman being announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

The Rock has reacted to Paul Heyman being chosen for the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame.

Taking to social media, WWE confirmed that Heyman was the first inductee for the 2024 Hall of Fame. The 58-year-old has enjoyed a legendary career and is The Wise Man for Roman Reigns in The Bloodline.

Taking to Instagram, Heyman's new Bloodline stablemate, The Rock, reacted to the Hall of Fame announcement. The People's Champion sent a short message dedicated to The Special Counsel:

"Beautful. Iconic career. Way overdue," wrote The Rock.

Check out a screengrab of The Rock's Instagram comment and reaction:

Tommy Dreamer wants WWE legend Hulk Hogan to confront The Rock

Tommy Dreamer has suggested the idea of Hulk Hogan confronting The Rock amid his and The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer stated the following:

"We know about all legends deals. We know about all this stuff. I'd break out everybody for Night Two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements."

Dreamer added:

"I mean, could you imagine if The Rock hits a Rock Bottom and then you hit Hulk Hogan's music? And all that [The] Rock has to do is go to the floor, have a staredown like they did back in the day, and then go for a punch, block the punch, and take a punch."

Heyman is expected to be in The Bloodline and Roman Reigns' corner at WWE WrestleMania 40.

