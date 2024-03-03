Huge WWE legend (not Steve Austin) returning to confront The Rock on night 2 of WrestleMania could happen, says veteran

A wrestling veteran suggested that a WWE Hall of Famer could return to confront The Rock on night two of WrestleMania XL.

The veteran in question is Tommy Dreamer, who proposed that The Rock's WrestleMania X8 opponent should return to confront The Brahma Bull.

Rock recently challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match against him and Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania. If The American Nightmare and his partner lose, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will face The Tribal Chief under Bloodline rules the following night for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On the Busted Open Podcast, Tommy Dreamer suggested that Rock and Reigns win the proposed tag team match. Meanwhile, he claimed WWE should bring back any Bloodline member available on night two, including Rikishi, to side with The Tribal Chief during the Bloodline rules title match. The wrestling veteran also proposed that Hogan should come to Cody's aid and engage in a physical encounter with The Rock:

"We know about all Legends deals. We know about all these stuff. I'd break out everybody for night two. Hey, I call in Rikishi. I call in any Bloodline member who's gonna be able to do something. You bring them there. And I also go, if this is Cody's night, you bring in the Hulk Hogans, you bring in the John Cenas, you bring in anybody who held that title or anybody who's like, 'You wanna be the face? Do you realize what this means?' And all these little different endorsements," he said.

The 53-year-old added:

"I mean could you imagine if The Rock hits a Rock Bottom and then you hit Hulk Hogan's music? And all that Rock has to do is go to the floor have a staredown like they did back in the day and then go for a punch, block the punch, and take a punch." [From 19:22 to 20:10]

Could Dustin Rhodes return to WWE to help his brother against The Bloodline?

Cody Rhodes' older brother, Dustin Rhodes, left the Stamford-based company upon his request in 2019. The 54-year-old has since joined AEW, where he is currently active.

However, WWE personality Peter Rosenberg suggested on his Cheap Heat podcast that Dustin should return to the company for the first time in five years if Tony Khan allows him. He could his brother overcome The Bloodline after Cody and Seth Rollins potentially suffer defeat against The Rock and Roman Reigns on night one.

Hulk Hogan and Dustin Rhodes are not the only names discussed as potential backups for Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline. Several fans and experts have also wondered if Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock's historic rival, could return at WrestleMania to confront The Brahma Bull and help Cody.

