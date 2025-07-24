  • home icon
AEW's Tony Schiavone reflects on relationship with Hulk Hogan after his unexpected passing

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:29 GMT
Image credit: Tony Schiavone
Image credit: Tony Schiavone's X/Twitter page

With the news of Hulk Hogan's passing today, many insiders from around the wrestling world are weighing in on the legend's impact and complicated legacy. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone acknowledged Hogan's impact, but stopped short of calling him a friend.

Hogan and Schiavone shared the screen during their time in WCW in the late 1990s. The latter was the voice of the promotion, while Hogan was one of its top stars as the leader of the villainous nWo.

The slow decline of WCW took a toll on Tony Schiavone. Decades later, he still seems to have mixed feelings about Hogan, who played a big part in the company's fall and later became a controversial figure due to his political and racial views. When asked by a fan on X/Twitter today whether Hulk was a friend of his, Schiavone answered negatively:

"Long time friend? No. Co-worker? Yes."
AEW's Tony Schiavone acknowledged Hulk Hogan's impact on wrestling

Despite refusing to call himself Hulk Hogan's friend, Tony Schiavone still admitted to the legend's massive impact on the wrestling business.

Hogan was wrestling's top star in the 1980s and remained one of its biggest players throughout the '90s, as well. His heel turn and subsequent run with the nWo became a blueprint that is still studied by today's stars.

Upon hearing the news of The Hulkster's passing, Schiavone acknowledged the end of an era:

"Say what you want about Hulk Hogan, but his impact on pro wrestling is undeniable. RIP Hulkster. The end of an era," he wrote on X/Twitter.

Hogan wasn't a beloved figure in All Elite Wrestling, with Tony Khan having revealed that he was banned from attending AEW shows. He also wasn't all that popular with WWE fans toward the end of his life, being booed during his last appearance for the company.

Still, none can deny what a giant he was in the business, and we at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.

Edited by Brandon Nell
