  AEW
  • AEW scraps major plans involving Adam Copeland - Reports

AEW scraps major plans involving Adam Copeland - Reports

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 01:51 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is now signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

A report has just come in regarding scrapped plans by AEW. This situation would have featured Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) picking up a new role within the company.

The Rated-R Superstar has been with the promotion for two years now and has been on a great run. He has won the TNT Championship and has been featured in several high-profile feuds. He also achieved one of his goals, which was to reunite with his long-time tag team partner Christian Cage.

During a recent Q&A session featuring Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, he revealed that AEW had plans to build a performance center for developing talent. There were talks about this being in Asheville, North Carolina, and having the likes of Adam Copeland, Beth Phoenix, and FTR as coaches. Unfortunately, problems with the operational costs led to plans being scrapped.

One of those rumored to be headed to this training center was Sting's son, Steve Borden. These plans may have been pushed aside, but they could decide to bring this back when able.

Adam Copeland is not leaving AEW anytime soon

A week after AEW All Out, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he'll be going on an indefinite hiatus to stay with his family. This comes after FTR attacked his wife during the pay-per-view.

This has led to speculation that he was leaving the company to go to WWE to be John Cena's final opponent. During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified the situation and mentioned that this was not the case, as Copeland was still under contract.

“When Adam Copeland, a couple weeks ago, did the thing where he said he was going home, all of a sudden, people were like, ‘He’s going to be John Cena’s last opponent,’ which, of course, that’s not the case. Can’t happen. He’s under contract,” Meltzer stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]
Cope's current absence from the company seems to have been done to build up anticipation for his revenge on FTR. He is currently focusing on some of his projects outside the ring, but he may end up returning when he is done with all his commitments.



