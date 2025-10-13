A report has come in regarding the likelihood of Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) making his way back to WWE to face John Cena. This comes after he was heavily referenced during Crown Jewel.At the PLE, the crowd clamored for the Rated-R Superstar. It seems that many believe he should be the fitting final opponent for the 17-time world champion. Triple H turned a blind eye to all of this while it was happening, confirmation that this was not happening anytime soon.On the AEW side of things, Dave Meltzer on the recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that Copeland wasn't going anywhere. His recent absence was due to further boost his feud with FTR, while focusing on his other endeavors outside the ring. He was also still under contract, and this wasn't ending anytime soon.“When Adam Copeland, a couple weeks ago, did the thing where he said he was going home, all of a sudden, people were like, ‘He’s going to be John Cena’s last opponent,’ which, of course, that’s not the case. Can’t happen. He’s under contract,” Meltzer stated. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]Adam Copeland has two major projects outside the ringThe WWE Hall of Famer was previously announced to be reprising his role as Ares for the third season of the hit Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.Earlier this month, it was announced that he was cast for a major role in the Hollywood film The Beekeeper 2, starring Jason Statham. Both he and Pom Klementieff were the latest additions to the production. The AEW star's role in the film has yet to be revealed.It is unclear how long Adam Copeland's absence from AEW will last, given his number of projects. For now, his feud with FTR has been put on hold. Unfortunately, this also means that there is almost no chance of him getting to face John Cena before he retires.