WWE fans call out for Edge's return following Crown Jewel; Triple H reacts

Edge is one of the biggest rivals of John Cena in his career. For the past few weeks, fans have been calling for The Rated-R Superstar to make his return to face The Cenation Leader one last time. Interestingly, at Crown Jewel post-show, the WWE Universe voiced for the AEW star's return as Triple H was discussing the PLE.

Ad

The former WWE star appeared last month on Dynamite in All Elite Wrestling following All Out. His contract with Tony Khan's company is set to expire in October, putting a question mark on his future in pro-wrestling. There have been several speculations about his comeback to WWE as well.

At Crown Jewel Post Show, the WWE fans chanted "We Want Edge" while singing his iconic theme song. It led to WWE personality Peter Rosenberg asking Triple H about the possibility of Edge and even Batista facing John Cena in his retirement tour.

Ad

Trending

"They’re yelling Batista, they’re yelling Edge, hearing all these names. Is your phone blowing up with text messages and people saying, ‘Hey man, let me get someone with John Cena?’'" asked Rosenberg

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Without any hesitation, The Game said that many names have a storied history with The Cenation Leader. However, just because all those names are available does not mean he can work a program with everyone. It was a stern yet clear reaction by Triple H that suggests that he has no plans for The Rated-R Superstar's return to WWE as Cena's final opponent.

Ad

"John touched so many careers, was across so many people, helped so much talent along the way, or had moments with him. They all just want to be a part—and I get it. And you just can’t do it with everybody. " said Triple H

Ad

Edge sends a message amid his AEW absence

The Rated-R Superstar is currently absent from AEW programming with no timeline for a return. Many fans believe the former WWE star is likely to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recently, the former AEW TNT Champion shared an interesting post hinting at his future in wrestling.

Taking to Instagram, Adam Copeland shared a picture from his AEW debut at WrestleDream 2023. In the caption, the former WWE Champion simply reminded fans that he has completed two years with Tony Khan's company.

Ad

"2 years. @aew" he wrote

With that said, AEW is set to host its WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view later this month. Only time will tell if that could become the stage where Edge finally returns to AEW to put an end to the speculations of his future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More