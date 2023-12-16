Former WWE star sends a message to Kenny Omega after his scary health update

A former WWE star currently signed to AEW has sent a message to Kenny Omega after The Cleaner's unfortunate health scare.

The star in question is none other than former WWE United States Champion and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Kenny Omega recently announced that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after it was reported that The Best Bout Machine was hospitalized following his match with Ethan Page and has been diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Many WWE and AEW stars came in support of Kenny Omega, including Andrade El Idolo, who sent the following message on X/Twitter.

Andrade's reaction on Kenny Omega's health update on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair wants to manage AEW star Andrade El Idolo

WWE Hall of Famer and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently pitched an idea to manage current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Speaking in an interview with WrestleZone, The Nature Boy shared his desire to manage Andrade after finishing his ongoing storyline with Sting:

"I want to manage Manny, what do you think? I hope it is sometime. Manny is a 240-pound heavyweight. If you didn’t see that match with him and Bryan Danielson, I was taken aback by it. Manny can do sh*t that nobody else can do. I would love to manage him, but that’s all after Sting if they keep me around," Ric Flair said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

Flair also added that Andrade is working hard on his English skills:

"Let me tell you something, Manny’s a working fool. And he’s 240 pounds. He’s not a little kid. He’s a full-fledged heavyweight. He takes English lessons left and right, but it’s still hard to holler and scream and be fluent in English and say the things so that it comes out without being broken. In other words, I need to be there,” Flair pointed out. “I need to be his heater. He can talk, but I can do the talking, and he can live up to every goddamn thing that is guaranteed, I promise you. Let me manage him and people will never forget the moment." [H/T Wrestlezone]

Do you want to see Ric Flair manage Andrade El Idolo in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.