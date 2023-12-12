Update on Andrade El Idolo’s status with major promotion amid AEW contract expiry rumors - Reports

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has been a hot topic as of late due to his rumored desire to return to WWE at the end of this contract, and there has been an update on his future with another promotion after some recent contract discussions.

It was reported recently that Andrade would return to the Mexican promotion CMLL, but this came with the added notion that El Idolo seemingly wanted to perform for the promotion again, as he knew if he were to return to WWE at any point, he wouldn't be able to perform in Arena Mexico again (CMLL's primary location).

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave some extra details on why Andrade El Idolo wants to return to CMLL again, with a major one being that it's the company that gave him his first big break in the business.

"From what I understand he’s got five dates with them [CMLL] and we’ll see how that goes. They don’t pay big because they don’t have to, and Andrade is usually charging a pretty good amount of money to do independent dates so maybe he’s doing a deal for them because it is where he first got his break," Meltzer reported. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Meltzer also noted that another potential reason Andrade wants to go back to CMLL is so he can work for New Japan Pro Wrestling again, more specifically, the Forbidden Door pay-per-view that is held every June, something he wasn't allowed to do due to his affiliation with AAA.

"There may be political things too, the one thing obviously is if he goes to CMLL he can work [AEW X NJPW] Forbidden Door, he can work New Japan, which before he couldn’t do. He was still in talks with AAA until very very recently, so it wasn’t like ‘I’ve got to get out of AAA and get to where I can work Forbidden Door or New Japan’. It was just one of those things where he was talking to both sides and decided it was the time to go [to CMLL]," Meltzer noted. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Andrade El Idolo is unbeaten in the AEW Continental Classic

While Andrade is still under an AEW contract, he is not only putting in some of the best work of his career as of late, but he has also cemented himself as a frontrunner in the Continental Classic tournament.

The former NXT Champion is currently 2-0 in the Blue League with wins over Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson, the latter of which is seen by many as the favorite to win the entire competition.

Andrade El Idolo still has to face Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston, and Brody King, the latter of the three being the only other performer in the Blue League to remain undefeated. Fans will find out who El Idolo's opponent for this weekend will be later this week.

