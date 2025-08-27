AEW Sends Best Wishes to Major Star Amid Uncertain Future

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:28 GMT
AEW sends best wishes to former champion. (Image via AEW
AEW sends best wishes to former champion. (Image via AEW'sX/@AEW)

AEW is currently dealing with a few absences on its roster due to injuries sustained by major stars. They recently wished their best to one of their performers following his uncertain future. Following the conclusion of Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay, one of the promotion's biggest stars, is going to be absent from television.

Ad

The former AEW International Champion had been suffering from a neck injury that required surgery. He wrestled in London despite not being medically cleared, but will now undergo the treatment, which is likely to rule him out for at least one year.

Neck injuries are tricky to come back from, which makes his future a little uncertain. The All Elite promotion passed on its best wishes to the British star on social media. The company posted a picture of Ospreay kissing the wrestling mat with a get-well-soon message for the 32-year-old.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"#AEWDynamite is not going to be the same without you, @WillOspreay," the caption read.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Former AEW champions written off television at Forbidden Door 2025

Two of the promotion's top stars were written off television this past weekend as they deal with their respective issues. Former World Champion Swerve Strickland and former International Champion Will Ospreay were both subject to vicious attacks on the show.

Ospreay was attacked by Jon Moxley following the main event as the Death Riders helped their leader. He performed five successive Paradigm Shifts on Ospreay before wrapping a steel chair around his neck and stomping on it as the rest of Ospreay's teammates could only watch.

Swerve was attacked after his match with Kazuchika Okada by the Japanese wrestler. He trapped Strickland's right leg between the steel steps and the ringpost and continued to strike it with a steel chair. He continued his assault on Swerve's already injured knee until Prince Nana came to put an end to it, but he was also beaten down by a returning Wardlow.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications