AEW Sends Best Wishes to Major Star Amid Uncertain Future

AEW is currently dealing with a few absences on its roster due to injuries sustained by major stars. They recently wished their best to one of their performers following his uncertain future. Following the conclusion of Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay, one of the promotion's biggest stars, is going to be absent from television.The former AEW International Champion had been suffering from a neck injury that required surgery. He wrestled in London despite not being medically cleared, but will now undergo the treatment, which is likely to rule him out for at least one year.Neck injuries are tricky to come back from, which makes his future a little uncertain. The All Elite promotion passed on its best wishes to the British star on social media. The company posted a picture of Ospreay kissing the wrestling mat with a get-well-soon message for the 32-year-old.&quot;#AEWDynamite is not going to be the same without you, @WillOspreay,&quot; the caption read.Former AEW champions written off television at Forbidden Door 2025Two of the promotion's top stars were written off television this past weekend as they deal with their respective issues. Former World Champion Swerve Strickland and former International Champion Will Ospreay were both subject to vicious attacks on the show.Ospreay was attacked by Jon Moxley following the main event as the Death Riders helped their leader. He performed five successive Paradigm Shifts on Ospreay before wrapping a steel chair around his neck and stomping on it as the rest of Ospreay's teammates could only watch.Swerve was attacked after his match with Kazuchika Okada by the Japanese wrestler. He trapped Strickland's right leg between the steel steps and the ringpost and continued to strike it with a steel chair. He continued his assault on Swerve's already injured knee until Prince Nana came to put an end to it, but he was also beaten down by a returning Wardlow.