AEW Set To Make History With WWE At All Out; First Time In 38 Years

WWE and AEW continue to grapple as two of the top brands of the sport at present. The Tony Khan-led promotion will run its major upcoming international event on the same day as the Stamford-based company's impending PLE, possibly marking a historic programming battle last waged almost 38 years ago. Close to the end of May, it was reported that All Elite Wrestling would stage this year's edition of its yearly pay-per-view, All Out, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. With All In : Texas in the rear view mirror and now in the aftermath of Forbidden Door 2025, Tony Khan has been developing a number of angles and storylines over the past several weeks which are meant to culminate at this weekend's event in Canada. However, around August rumors began floating of WWE hosting a PLE on same day as All Out : Toronto, now confirmed to be Wrestlepalooza. The sports entertainment juggernaut appears to be consistent in its ongoing counterprogramming against AEW. The Jacksonville-based company's upcoming PPV was originally meant to go head-to-head with WWE's September 20 Premium Live Event, but TK announced jointly with Warner Bros. Discovery earlier this month that their show would be moved to an earlier afternoon slot. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed how All Out 2025 and WWE Wrestlepalooza will mark the first time since 1987 that two major companies will be putting on pay-per-view shows on the same day. The allusion could be referencing the 1987 iteration of WWE's Survivor Series being held on the same day as Jim Crockett Promotions' Starrcade '87: Chi-Town Heat, on November 26. Full match card for AEW All Out 2025This past Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling put on its latest television special, September to Remember, in London, Ontario. Now, the promotion is gearing up for its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. The main card of the show will feature ten star-studded matches, as listed below: Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTRThe Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and GOAMercedes Mone (c) vs Riho [TBS Championship Match]Mark Briscoe vs MJF [Tables N' Thumbtacks Match]Big Bill vs Eddie KingstonBrodido (c) vs The Young Bucks vs JetSpeed vs Hechicero/Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship Four-Way Ladder Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Konosuke Takeshita vs Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship Match]Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter vs Thekla vs Kris Statlander [AEW Women's World Championship Four-Way Match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [AEW Men's World Championship]Furthermore, the main card of All Out 2025 will be preceded by a one-hour pre-show, Saturday Tailgate Brawl, starting at 2pm ET and set to air on TNT.