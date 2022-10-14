"You did your best!" - Eric Bischoff recalls working with top AEW star on 30th wrestling anniversary

AEW has many legendary stars on their roster, and Matt Hardy is probably one of the most prestigious of the lot. The legend is currently celebrating 30 years in the wrestling industry, and big names such as Eric Bischoff have taken some time to congratulate him.

Bischoff and Hardy have had a number of segments together over the years, but only once did the two team up. During their time in TNA (now known as Impact Wrestling) in 2011, Eric Bischoff teamed up with the AEW star in a successful effort against The Young Bucks.

During the recent Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the WWE Hall of Famer and nWo member shared a heartfelt message for his one-time tag-team partner.

“Hey, Matt! Happy anniversary! 30 years in the wrestling industry – that in itself is worthy of applause – but, more worthy of applause: you were one of my favorite tag team partners, brother! Yes indeed, TNA! I didn’t mind that I had to carry you, but you know, I’m an older, wiser, more experienced person, but you did your best! Who could ask for more? Congratulations, Matt.“ (56:00 onward).

A fellow AEW colleague and legend in his own right also recently wished Matt Hardy on his prestigious milestone.

The AEW star also got a blast from the past when Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) and the rest of the Busted Open crew chimed in to congratulate him

During the same podcast, Hardy received warm messages from host Dave LaGreca as well as Mark Henry - who pointed out that Matt has reached a milestone many don't. Tommy Dreamer fondly recalled their history together.

The Hardys' legendary clashes with the Dudley Boyz are some of the most watched bouts by fans, and as such when Bully Ray himself made an appearance, the comradery between the two was unmistakable.

“Hey, Matt how you doin’? My name is Bubba - I know we’ve never met before but I want to congratulate you on 30 years, maybe one day you and me could share a ring together? Create some magic, create some history that people will be talking about for the next 100 years? Congratulations, bruv.” (01:07:49 onward).

Bully Ray's hilarious wish further goes on to prove just how deeply Matt Hardy has affected those he's stepped into the ring with. Hopefully the legend has many more years left in-ring to continue bringing his best to AEW and the industry.

