"Don't take that for granted" – Chris Jericho breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE legend 

Chris Jericho recently broke character to send a message to his AEW colleague and WWE legend Matt Hardy on completing 30 years in the wrestling business.

Matt is one of the most respected veterans in the industry today. He started his career in 1992 alongside his brother and fellow legend, Jeff Hardy. The former ECW Champion has made a name for himself in every major promotion on the globe, be it WWE, AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, WCW, ROH, and more.

On the latest episode of his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, his co-host Jon Alba had a special surprise for the WWE legend. He asked many of Matt's colleagues to send him messages. One of them was Chris Jericho, who ditched his on-screen image to send his best wishes.

Jericho stated that Matt Hardy was always at the forefront of upgrading himself, which is why he has remained relevant even after 30 years.

"Mattie, Chris Jericho here. Just congratulate you on completing 30 years in the wrestling business; that is unbelievable. There are not a lot of us that have made it to the 30-year club, and here you are, and deservedly so. Always innovating, always upgrading, always updating," he said.

Furthermore, he told Matt not to take this big accomplishment for granted as it's quite an achievement.

"You've really figured it out, man, on how to stay relevant in the pro-wrestling business after 30 f****ng years," said Chris Jericho. "Don't take that for granted, man; trust me. It's quite the accomplishment. More importantly, you're a good guy," Jericho added. (1:18:58 - 1:19:30)

Chris Jericho has nothing but praise for Matt Hardy

The Le Champion stated that the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion was one of his favorites in the industry. Jericho added that he always enjoyed hanging out with Matt.

In conclusion, Chris Jericho stated that just like him, even Matt Hardy has a "never-ending addiction" to the wrestling business that would never die.

"One of my favorite people in the business. Always get a pleasure hanging out with you. All the great times we've had and many more great times to come. So congratulations, I love you man, I respect you, and you, much like me, have a never-ending addiction to the pro wrestling business and that'll never die and Matt Hardy will never die," added Jericho. (1:19:31 - 1:19:59)

Both Jericho and Matt Hardy are currently thriving in AEW. It's safe to say they still have plenty left in the tank before they hang up their wrestling boots.

