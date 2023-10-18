AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) gets honest about when he will leave pro wrestling

AEW star Adam 'Edge' Copeland already retired once, but at 49, it's realistic that he won't be competing for too long. He recently revealed what could lead him to stepping away from wrestling entirely.

Copeland has been a major star in pro wrestling ever since he established himself in WWE's tag team division with Christian Cage. His eventual breakout as a main event superstar made him a household name among the likes of John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

During an interview with the Toronto Sun sometime before his AEW debut, Adam Copeland expressed what would lead him to step away from pro wrestling.

"I think the minute it gets old is when I should get out because to get hit with that much adrenaline and that much emotion if that got old to you, then we've got to check a pulse."

Copeland continued:

"It's so much fun to be involved in moments like that and, as a wrestling fan, to be involved in moments like that because I take myself back to putting my butt in that chair and watching and what excited me and things like that as a fan hyped me. To be a part of bringing that to a fan, I mean, come on, that's the best."

Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks allegedly legitimately got upset during their recent AEW Collision promo

Copeland and Starks traded some interesting banter during last week's AEW Collision. The Rated-R Superstar notably compared the rising star to The Rock, and both men seemed flustered after the promo.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Ricky Starks and Adam Copeland seriously got heated but handled it professionally.

“It was awkward. I mean, it was very clear that something got started, and they were, at that point, it was not scripted. One of them got a little bit mad and the other one got mad back, I mean, you can make it work, there’s nothing wrong with it, but it wasn’t smooth, I was like ‘Where is this going?’ They’re professionals, and they finished it. It was just brutal," Dave Meltzer noted.

While fans have become concerned that this could lead to another backstage altercation, Eric Bischoff has other concerns. According to the veteran, Copeland's shot at Starks likely hurt his perception as a babyface.

