AEW star addresses Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns comparisons

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared his opinion on the ongoing debate about who is currently the best wrestler in the world.

Hardy also responded to a Twitter user who wasn't happy with comparisons between Kenny Omega and Roman Reigns. Hardy wrote that he's a fan of Omega, Reigns, and Randy Orton, with all three being "awesome" at what they do.

Hardy further stated that the AEW Champion unfairly receives flak from many fans due to his "over the topness" and that there's no denying he's "killing" it currently.

"Solid & fair take. As people & performers, I like Kenny, Randy & Roman. They’re all very different, but awesome at what they do. Kenny catches flak cuz of his past & over the topness, but there’s no denying he’s currently killing it, esp considering the AEW style. He’s special," said Hardy.

It all began when legendary commentator Jim Ross named Randy Orton as his pick, and in response, Chris Jericho chose AEW Champion Kenny Omega. Hardy made it clear that he, too, stands on Omega's side in this debate.

In an earlier tweet, Hardy wrote that those who can't see why Kenny Omega is "special" are out of touch for not understanding his unique approach to wrestling.

"Those who can’t see or understand how special of a performer @KennyOmegamanX is are out of touch. Kenny brings a fresh & unique approach as an @AEW champion, along with dazzling athleticism & incredible matches. I stand with Omega," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Kenny Omega is at the top of the mountain in AEW

Going by the quality of his matches, it's hard to deny the fact that Kenny Omega is indeed one of the best currently. Apart from AEW, he has also raised the bar in IMPACT Wrestling, thanks to some tremendous performances.

Omega will defend his AEW Championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a three-way match at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30th.

We're gonna need that old Western movie song for this. The one with Clint Eastwood? pic.twitter.com/UgByHZkMJM — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) May 13, 2021

Two weeks later, on June 12th, Omega will put his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose at the Against All Odds pay-per-view.

