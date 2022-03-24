AEW star Andrade El Idolo takes a massive dig at WWE legend; calls him "stinky"

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently sent out a message, taking shots at Matt and Jeff Hardy, particularly terming the former "stinky."

This week's AEW Dynamite featured an eight-man Tornado Tag Team match pitting Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardy Boyz against Andrade Family Office's The Butcher and The Blade and Private Party. Though the former NXT Champion himself didn't compete in the bout, he made his presence felt when the action spilled deep amongst the Austin crowd.

Despite his best efforts and timely interference, AFO fell short of winning the match on Dynamite. After the show, Andrade took to Twitter to praise his stable, saying they shined brighter than their opponents, even if they didn't win. He credited himself for AFO's performance and took a dig at The Hardy Boyz.

"today you did not win the match but you looked better than your rivals and you shine more with a leader like me than with @JEFFHARDYBRAND sorry @MATTHARDYBRAND stinky matt. The most important part about a heel is to humiliate his rival. Winning is easy, humiliating is difficult," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

AEW star Matt Hardy was far from pleased with Andrade El Idolo's tweet

The former chief of Hardy Family Office was quick to take note of the former WWE United Champion's tweet and send a heated response. Matt Hardy urged Andrade El Idolo to delete his tweet and reiterated Andrade Family Office, lost the match on AEW Dynamite.

"DELETE YOUR TWEET. YOU LOST! #AEWDynamite."

Going by how things have panned out on this week's Dynamite, it's safe to assume All Elite Wrestling could be building up to a pair of singles matches for Andrade against both Matt and Jeff Hardy.

