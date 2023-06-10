AEW star Andrade El Idolo reacts to his wife Charlotte Flair's surprise return on WWE SmackDown

AEW star Andrade El Idolo reacted to his wife Charlotte Flair's surprise return to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, it was announced that the current RAW Women's Champion Asuka was set to be handed a brand-new WWE Women's Championship. Prior to the title reveal, former champion Bianca Belair demanded a rematch for the title.

Pearce then went to the ring and invited Asuka to hand her the brand-new title. Just as the Empress of Tomorrow was about to address the crowd, Charlotte Fair made a shocking return to the promotion. Realizing the true intentions of The Queen, Pearce asked Flair to get in line. The multi-time women's champion refused and issued a challenge to Asuka.

Upon seeing her return to the ring, Flair's husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo also took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his wife.

"The Queen 👸🏼 La Reina!!!!! 🔥," Andrade El Idolo tweeted.

It was later announced that Asuka will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair in three weeks on the final SmackDown before WWE Money in the Bank.

Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo will also look to return to AEW programming with the upcoming Collision show, which will premiere on June 17.

